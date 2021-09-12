Watch
Polanco homers twice as Twins hit 5 in 9-2 win over Royals

Royals fall to 64-78 on the season
Jim Mone/AP
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, left, applauds in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, as he scores on his solo home run off Royals pitcher Brady Singer (51) in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 11:08 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 00:08:33-04

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit two of Minnesota’s five home runs, Michael Pineda pitched five strong innings in his return to the rotation and the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2.

Byron Buxton homered for the second straight day, and Nick Gordon and Max Kepler also went deep for Minnesota.

Pineda (6-8) allowed one run on five hits.

He was making his first start since returning from the injured list on Sept. 6 with a left oblique strain.

Brady Singer (4-10) surrendered six runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out seven for Kansas City.

