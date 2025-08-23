Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police notified after neon green sex toy thrown onto field during Titans preseason game

The teams were on the field with the Titans on offense near midfield when the object hit the field close to the Tennessee sideline.
John Amis/AP
Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) celebrates after an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
The NFL joined the WNBA in having a sex toy thrown onto the field when someone tossed one during the Tennessee Titans' preseason finale on Friday night.

The neon green sex toy landed near the 6-yard line with about five minutes left in the Titans' win over the Minnesota Vikings. The teams were on the field with the Titans on offense near midfield when the object hit the field close to the Tennessee sideline.

It was picked up and given to a security guard.

The Titans said they captured images of those responsible and reported the incident to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

It’s the latest in a string of disturbances where similar toys were tossed at WNBA games, resulting in at least three arrests.

