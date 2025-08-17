‘Premier League Mornings Live’ Fan Festival coming to Kansas City in September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Premier League fans in Kansas City will have a front row seat to the action in September when the “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Festival comes to town.

The Premier League, in collaboration with NBC Sports, announced Sunday the fan fest will be held Sept. 20-21at KC Live! in the Power & Light District.

“We are thrilled to bring our 11th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival to Kansas City, a Midwest beacon which boasts an incredible soccer culture,” Akash Jain, Premier League U.S. managing director, said in a news release.

The free fan fest will offer family-friendly soccer activities, feature the Premier League Trophy, and show all 10 matches as the NBC Sports studio team — host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard — broadcast “Premier League Mornings Live” from KC Live!

Organizers also said club mascots, special guests and Premier League legends will be in attendance.

"We look forward to bringing soccer fans from across the world together in the Heart of America for an unforgettable weekend, celebrating one of the most iconic sports leagues in the world,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Visit KC and the KC Sports Commission, said in a news release. “As the Soccer Capital of America, Kansas City is known for its dedicated soccer fandom, which continues to reach new levels as we prepare to welcome even more international soccer events in the years to come."

Anyone interested in attending must register ahead of time. Additional information can be found here.

The current match schedule that weekend is as follows (times are subject to change):

Saturday, Sept. 20

6:30 a.m. – Liverpool FC vs. Everton

9 a.m. – AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

9 a.m. – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

9 a.m. – Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest

9 a.m. – West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace

9 a.m. – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United

11:30 a.m. – Manchester United vs. Chelsea

2 p.m. – Fulham vs. Brentford

Sunday, Sept. 21

8 a.m. – Sunderland vs. Aston Villa

10:30 a.m. – Arsenal vs. Manchester City

