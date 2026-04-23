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Since 1877, the Duquesne Incline has been transporting Pittsburgh locals and visitors alike up and down Mount Washington.

Matt Foster/KSHB 41 Duquesne Incline

Between the view at the top and the history behind the nearly 150-year-old railway system, it's one of the best ways to view the Steel City and learn more about the area's storied past.

KSHB 41's Matt Foster and McKenzie Nelson take you on a journey up (and down) the funicular to learn more about what makes this attraction so special to the City of Bridges.

Putting the fun in funicular: Pittsburgh's iconic Duquesne Incline

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