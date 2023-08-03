Watch Now
Ragans makes most of call-up, leads KC to 5th-straight win

Mets Royals Baseball Cole Ragans
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:44 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 23:44:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Ragans pitched out of trouble for six spotless innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets 4-0 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory, extending their longest winning streak in more than two years.

Michael Massey hit a two-run double off rookie Kodai Senga in the first. Drew Waters homered late and threw out a runner at the plate from right field.

Called up from the minors earlier in the day, Ragans (3-3) struck out eight in his first win with the Royals. The left-hander allowed seven hits and walked one in his second start for Kansas City since being acquired June 30 from Texas.

Maikel Garcia had three singles as Kansas City extended its best winning streak since taking six straight games in July 2021.

