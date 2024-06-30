Ramirez homers, Josh Naylor two RBIs lead Guardians over Royals 7-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jose Ramirez homered, Josh Naylor had a pair of RBIs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 on Saturday.

“It was really positive that we win with a chance to come back tomorrow, but we don’t pay too much attention to that,” Ramirez said about avoiding a four-game losing skid. “We’re going to win a lot of games in a row but also lose a lot of games in a row, but the important part is we compete.”

Vinnie Pasquantino hit his 10th homer of the season while Michael Massey belted his seventh into the right field bullpen to put the Royals ahead 2-1 in the second inning.

“Michael is a really good offensive player for us and today was a good day for him,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said.

Those two homers were the only runs Tanner Bibee (7-2) gave up over six innings. He allowed four hits and struck out three.

“I felt like I was banging my head against the wall really, because that's what those guys do,” Bibee said. “They put together good at bats and battle. Today was a figure it out day from the get go. I don't think I made many bad pitches, but they just put balls in play.”

The Guardians took a 3-2 lead after a two-run homer by Jhonkensy Noel. The play was challenged, but was upheld as a home run.

“I hit too hard to see, but in my mind I was like ‘please be fair’,” Noel said, who has two homers since being called up four games ago. “It's been great, around these great players, great teammates and we're just trying to win ballgames.”

Ramirez extended the lead with an RBI double in the fifth and his 23rd homer of the season in the seventh inning to make it 7-2.

Cole Ragans (5-6) went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs. He gave up six hits and struck out six.

“I feel like I didn't command stuff overall and fell behind a lot,” Ragans said. “We've all seen the replay (of the video reviewed home run), it was a really bad pitch right own the middle and can't do anything about it."

Prior to the game, Bo Jackson was inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame. He played for Kansas City for four seasons and was named the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player in 1989.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cleveland activated RHP Eli Morgan from the 15-day Injured List, signed and placed LHP Matthew Boyd on the 15-day Injured List, optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Triple-A Columbus and Designated for Assignment RHP Zak Kent.

UP NEXT

Cleveland sends LHP Logan Allen (8-3, 5.72 ERA) to the mound against RHP Seth Lugo (10-2, 2.29) for Kansas City.