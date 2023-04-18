Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rangers one-hit the Royals in a 4-0 shutout at the K

Jacob deGrom
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Jacob deGrom
Posted at 9:48 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 22:48:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jacob deGrom exited with a sore right wrist after pitching four innings, and two Texas Rangers relievers completed a one-hitter Monday night in a 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Josh Jung launched a three-run homer in the first and Marcus Semien added a solo shot in the third. Dane Dunning (1-0) struck out five in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

Matt Duffy’s one-out single in the fifth off Dunning was Kansas City’s only hit. José Leclerc got two outs to end it.

The Rangers said deGrom was removed as a precaution. He struck out five and walked one, throwing 39 of his 58 pitches for strikes.

Kansas City (4-13) dropped to 1-10 at home this season. Jordan Lyles (0-3) gave up four runs — two earned — and three hits in eight innings.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!