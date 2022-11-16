Rare Patrick Mahomes rookie card up for auction; bid currently set at $120K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rare Patrick Mahomes 2017 Panini Contenders Super Bowl rookie card is up for auction, PWCC Marketplace announced Tuesday.

The card is the only one ever made and features Mahomes’ autograph and a Super Bowl ticket graphic. It received a mint 9 grade by third-party grader Beckett, according to a press release.

The highest bid currently sits at $120,000 .

“This is a rookie card that happens to be one-of-a-kind and is part of the highly desirable Contenders set," Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace Jesse Craig said. "The card is designed to look like a ticket to a game, and collectors have really embraced that artistic approach."

The card will be up for auction in PWCC’s November Premier Auction. The auction will close Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

