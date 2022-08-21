Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rays rally to beat the Royals, take three of four in series

Royals Rays Baseball Nicky Lopez
Chris O'Meara/AP
Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez scores on a sacrifice fly by Bobby Witt Jr., off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Royals Rays Baseball Nicky Lopez
Posted at 6:11 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 19:11:08-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2.

Ramirez has a hit in all five games since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 durng a resurgent season.

The Rays have won seven of nine, and held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.

Kansas City right-hander Zack Greinke was lifted due to forearm cramping after allowing two runs and five hits over four innings.

The 38-year old was checked by a trainer with Jose Siri batting with two outs in the fourth but stayed in the game.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock