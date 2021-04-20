Watch
Rays take Game 1 over Royals despite Duffy's strong outing

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Danny Duffy
Posted at 10:45 PM, Apr 19, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Fleming pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Kevin Kiermaier led a strong effort from the bottom of Tampa Bay's batting order and the Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1.

Fleming struck out three in 5 1/3 innings, getting big cheers from friends and family who journeyed over from his hometown of Bridgeton, Missouri.

Relievers Ryan Thompson and Hunter Strickland carried the baton out of the bullpen and held Kansas City to two hits, both in the eighth. Chris Mazza shut the door in the ninth.

