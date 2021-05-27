Watch
Sports

Actions

Rays walk off the Royals in extra innings, 2-1

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Carlson/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, center, is congratulated by teammates after his single drove in the winning run against the Kansas City Royals during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Royals Rays Baseball
Posted at 10:14 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 23:14:34-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1.

Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber. After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays' third hit of the game.

Andrew Benintendi homered leading off the ninth against J.P. Feyereisen as the Royals tied it at 1. Feyereisen worked out of a jam with a runner on third and one out in the 10th.

Tyler Glasnow pitched eight stellar innings for the Rays, scattering three hits. He struck out 11 and walked two.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!