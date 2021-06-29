Watch
Red Sox hand Royals their sixth-straight loss in 6-5 win

Mary Schwalm/AP
Boston Red Sox Hunter Renfroe, center, is congratulated by teammate Christian Vazquez (7) after hitting a solo home run as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 23:43:53-04

BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second to break a sixth-inning tie, as the Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

Kike Hernandez led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the second straight game, Bobby Dalbec also homered and Renfroe had a two-run shot in the fourth as Boston came back after falling behind 5-1.

It was Renfroe's 13th career multihomer game.

The victory was Boston's fourth straight, following a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees. It was also the team's major league-leading 26th come-from-behind win.

