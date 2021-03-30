Menu

Referee collapses, wheeled off court on stretcher during Gonzaga-USC game

Michael Conroy/AP
Referee Bert Smith collapses on the court during the first half of an Elite 8 game between Gonzaga and Southern California during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
NCAA USC Gonzaga Basketball
Posted at 6:49 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 20:46:03-04

A scary moment occurred during the Gonzaga and Southern California Elite 8 basketball game on Tuesday.

The moment occurred as referee Bert Smith had just set up on the baseline at the 15-minute mark in the first half as USC was moving onto offense when he collapsed and hit his head on the floor.

Smith was unresponsive on the floor but was conscious on the stretcher with his arms folded as medical officials took him off the court to examine him further.

The NCAA said that Smith left the game due to a "medical issue."

"Bert is alert and stable and will not be transported to a hospital. He has been in contact with his family," the NCAA said in a statement.

Standby official Tony Henderson replaced Smith.

