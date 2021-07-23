Reid: Chiefs' relationship with Native American community positive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Chiefs CEO/Chairman Clark Hunt and President Mark Donovan have a positive relationship with the Native American community.

Earlier Friday, the MLB team in Cleveland announced it would change its name from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians.

The change came after years of protests that the Indians’ name and mascot were racist and offensive.

The club will retain the name through the 2021 season and rebrand in 2022.

Reid was asked about the Chiefs’ name in the context of similar criticism of the Kansas City team.

Reid said the Native American community the team works with is “tremendous” and that team leadership is on top of the matter.

Some have protested against the Chiefs name and game traditions, including the tomahawk chop.

In August 2020, the team banned some Native American imagery from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, including headdresses and face painting.

The Washington Football Team dropped “Redskins” from its name for similar reasons.

