Reigning Big 12 champions K-State selected 2nd in Big 12 media preseason poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State was voted second in the Big 12 preseason poll. The Wildcats received 14 of the 67 first place votes. Kansas State was selected fifth last season with no first place votes.

The reigning Big 12 champions finished second in the conference standing last season with a 7-2 conference record, before beating #3 TCU 31-28 during overtime in the Big 12 Championship.

Kansas was voted ninth in preseason poll. That is one up from their spot in the 2022 preseason poll where they were voted 10th. Kansas finished 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the conference last season. Kansas lost in the 64th Autozone Liberty Bowl with a 55-53 triple overtime defeat.

Texas was voted first overall with 41 of the 67 votes. This will be the Longhorns last season in Big 12 as they and Oklahoma will depart for the SEC following the 2023-24 season.

Here is the full poll.

2023 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Texas (41), 886

2. Kansas State (14), 858

3. Oklahoma (4), 758

4. Texas Tech (4), 729

5. TCU (3), 727

6. Baylor, 572

7. Oklahoma State (1), 470

8. UCF, 463

9. Kansas, 461

10. Iowa State, 334

11. BYU, 318

12. Houston, 215

13. Cincinnati, 202

14. West Virginia, 129

Big 12 Football media will begin on July 12 and finish on July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The media days will feature four new conference members in UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati that officially joined the conference on July 1.

—