Report: Chiefs finalize 1-year deal with tight end Nick Keizer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have finalized a one-year deal with tight end Nick Keizer, according to reports.

As first reported by the Kansas City Star, Keizer was given an initial offer last week.

Keizer started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and was with the team until his release in May 2019.

Days after his release, the Chiefs signed Keizer then released him three months later, only to sign him to the team’s practice squad the following day.