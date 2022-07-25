Report: Chiefs LT Orlando Brown will not show up to training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown is not reporting to training camp on time. Players had a deadline to arrive for camp by 10 p.m. tonight.

Garafolo went on to state while on Inside Training Camp Live, “He will likely not be there for quite some time."

From Inside Training Camp Live on @nflnetwork: #Chiefs LT Orlando Brown will not report to training camp tonight. No surprise, as this has been the expectation. So don’t expect Brown anytime soon in St. Joseph, MO, he tweeted without hesitation @AndrewSiciliano @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/TwBWEOB51S — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 25, 2022

Brown and the Chiefs were unable to reach a long term deal before the 3 p.m. July 15 deadline.

Under the terms of the franchise tag, a player and the team can no longer work on long term contract until the end of the regular season.

The fifth-year veteran does not have to report to training camp or to the Chiefs until he signs his franchise tag.

There aren't fines he can incur because he is not technically under contract until he signs the tender.

Veteran arrival began earlier today and Chiefs starting center Creed Humphrey was asked about Brown.

“I haven’t really talked to him much throughout this offseason and everything," Humphrey said. "I’ve been giving him his own space. Letting him work through that. Let him handle his business. Ya know whenever he shows up, I know he will be ready to roll.”

With Brown expected to be gone, the Chiefs will have multiple options to tryout at the spot potentially including veterans Geron Christian, Roderick Johnson and Joe Thuney.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid mentioned Thuney this past Friday when asked about Brown potentially missing time.

“If he’s here, great. If he’s not, we move on. That’s how we’ve done it in the past. This isn’t the first time I have been through something like this, so my thing is, we just go.” Reid said. “Whoever the next guy is, is going to step in there. We know Joe Thuney can do it in a heartbeat, so if we need to go that direction, we can go that direction. We’ve got some new faces in there that can also do it.”

The Chiefs are set to begin their first public practice on Thursday, July 28, at 9:15 a.m. The team will break camp in Saint Joseph, Missouri on Aug. 18.

