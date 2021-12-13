Chiefs WR Josh Gordon lands on COVID-19 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon landed on the NFL’s COVID-19/reserve list Monday.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero first reported that Gordon had been placed on the league’s COVID-19/reserve list. ESPN's Adam Schefter said more than three dozen players tested positive Monday, including Gordon and Los Angeles Chargers rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater.

#Chiefs WR Josh Gordon and #Giants WR Kadarius Toney also tested positive, per the wire. https://t.co/GARlertAAJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2021

The status of both Gordon and Slater wasn’t immediately clear ahead of Thursday’s game between the Chiefs and Chargers, a game very well may determine who wins the AFC West.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said earlier Monday that Slater could still play Thursday if he tests negative twice at least 24 hours apart prior to Thursday.

#Chargers LT Rashawn Slater is on the COVID-19 list because of a positive test, according to Brandon Staley. He still has a chance to play Thursday night if he can get two negative tests 24 hours apart, Staley said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 13, 2021

The Chiefs signed Gordon earlier this season to bolster the team's depth at wide receiver.

While Gordon has been slow to materialize as a contributor, he offered a glimmer of promise Sunday when he caught a touchdown pass in the team’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers’ Slater was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from Northwestern University and has solidified the Chargers’ offensive line during his debut season.