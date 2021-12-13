Watch
Chiefs WR Josh Gordon lands on COVID-19 list

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) is congratulated by tight end Travis Kelce after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Chiefs Josh Gordon
Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 18:02:30-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon landed on the NFL’s COVID-19/reserve list Monday.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero first reported that Gordon had been placed on the league’s COVID-19/reserve list. ESPN's Adam Schefter said more than three dozen players tested positive Monday, including Gordon and Los Angeles Chargers rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater.

The status of both Gordon and Slater wasn’t immediately clear ahead of Thursday’s game between the Chiefs and Chargers, a game very well may determine who wins the AFC West.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said earlier Monday that Slater could still play Thursday if he tests negative twice at least 24 hours apart prior to Thursday.

The Chiefs signed Gordon earlier this season to bolster the team's depth at wide receiver.

While Gordon has been slow to materialize as a contributor, he offered a glimmer of promise Sunday when he caught a touchdown pass in the team’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers’ Slater was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from Northwestern University and has solidified the Chargers’ offensive line during his debut season.

