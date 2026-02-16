Report: Dolphins release WR Tyreek Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was reportedly released Monday by the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Dolphins released Hill, 32, making him an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released. Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.



His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million… pic.twitter.com/xK1UGfsWyg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2026

Hill spent four seasons with the Dolphins, putting up career-best receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2023. Hill suffered a dislocated knee and torn ACL four games into the 2025 season, and he was sidelined for the rest of the year.

The Chiefs drafted Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Alabama University. Hill quickly became a mainstay of the Chiefs' offense over the next six seasons, earning Pro Bowl designations each year. He was named first-team All-Pro in three of those seasons.

