REPORT: Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL after Eagles' playoff loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce reportedly told his teammates Monday that he is retiring from the NFL.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Kelce shared the news in the locker room after the Eagles' 32-9 loss against the Buccaneers in the NFL Wild Card Round.

Schefter reported that Kelce looked "visibly emotional" at the end of the game.

While the six-time All-Pro has considered retirement in recent seasons, this time it is reportedly "said to be real and happening," per Schefter.

Six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring, per league sources.



The 36-year-old Kelce became visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He… pic.twitter.com/GofAAlFtUd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024

Kelce was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in 2011.

