REPORT: Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL after Eagles' playoff loss

Jason Kelce’s pregnant wife Kylie will bring her doctor to the Super Bowl, just in case
Copyright AP Photo/Rich Schultz
<a href="">AP Photo/Rich Schultz</a>
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 08:09:17-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce reportedly told his teammates Monday that he is retiring from the NFL.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Kelce shared the news in the locker room after the Eagles' 32-9 loss against the Buccaneers in the NFL Wild Card Round.

Schefter reported that Kelce looked "visibly emotional" at the end of the game.

While the six-time All-Pro has considered retirement in recent seasons, this time it is reportedly "said to be real and happening," per Schefter.

Kelce was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in 2011.

