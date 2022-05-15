REPORT: Melvin Ingram headed to Miami Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Per Jordan Schultz, defensive end Melvin Ingram is expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins.

Breaking: FA DE Melvin Ingram is signing with the #Dolphins, per source.



The 3x Pro Bowler has 51 career sacks with 74 TFLs and 119 QB hits. Another good move for Chris Grier and the Phins. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2022

Ingram visited the Dolphins on April 12 but left without a deal in place.

The former 18th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft spent half of his 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 2 for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Ingram played in nine regular-season games with the Chiefs and started three playoff games with Kansas City. He has three sacks, including in the playoffs, during his tenure in Kansas City.

The 10-year veteran was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017-19 during his nine years with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach placed a UFA tender May 2 on Ingram. The tender was an offer of a one-year contract worth $4.4 million.

The tender allowed Kansas City to potentially receive a 2023 compensatory draft pick if Ingram signed by the July 22 deadline. After July 22, Ingram would have had to remain with the Chiefs for the 2023 season.

Kansas City’s returning defensive ends include Frank Clark, Mike Danna, Joshua Kaindoh, Austin Edwards and Malik Herring. The team also selected first-round pick George Karlaftis of Purdue with the 30th pick overall last month.

