REPORT: Royals calling up Jac Caglianone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wait for the Royals' top prospect has reportedly ended.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Royals are calling up Jac Caglianone. The Royals prospect was selected sixth overall by the team in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Caglianone was promoted to the Omaha Storm Chasers just 12 games ago. He hit six home runs and 13 RBI during his stint with the Storm Chasers.

The 22-year-old prospect spent 38 games with the Royals' Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Caglianone has hit 15 home runs and had 56 RBI this season.

The Royals are off on Monday before they begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The team has not made an official announcement on the move, as the roster currently has 39 players on the 40-man roster.

