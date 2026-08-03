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Report: Royals trade SP Kris Bubic to Los Angeles Dodgers

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Charlie Riedel/AP
=Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, May 8, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tigers Royals Baseball
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have reportedly traded left-handed starting pitcher Kris Bubic to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan announced the trade Monday afternoon on social media.

It wasn't immediately clear who the Royals received in return.

The trade comes despite Bubic not pitching since May 14, after which he was placed on the 60-day injured list with an elbow/shoulder injury. He started a throwing program to work his way back on July 25.

Bubic, 28, was drafted by the Royals in the first round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft out of Stanford University.

In seven seasons with the big league club, Bubic has started 89 games for the team, posting a 4.14 ERA and going 22-38.

The Royals, at 46-67, are 5th in the AL Central.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are stocking up in an attempt to win their third-straight World Series. They are in first place in the NL West with a record of 69-43.

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