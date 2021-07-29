Report: Royals veteran pitcher Danny Duffy traded to Dodgers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veteran Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy is being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a Thursday afternoon report.

ESPN MLB writer Jeff Passan said the two clubs are working to finalize a deal to send Duffy to LA.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021

Duffy, who is on the injured list with a flexor strain, is expected to return to action soon, and could help the Dodgers in certain relief pitching situations.

Passan reported that Duffy is expected to waive his no-trade clause to allow the trade to move forward. The Royals are expected to receive players to be named later in the trade.

The trade comes two days before the trade deadline, when teams in playoff contention look to bolster their rosters. The Dodgers have the National League’s second best record at 62-41, trailing only NL West rival San Francisco by two games.

In more than 10 years with the Royals, Duffy has made more than 200 starts for the team, compiling a 68-68 record. His best season came in 2016 when he pitched nearly 180 innings, going 12-3 in 26 starts for the team.

In the 2021 season, the Royals started to use Duffy in different situations. He is 4-3 in 2021 with a 2.51 ERA.