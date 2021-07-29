Watch
Report: Royals veteran pitcher Danny Duffy traded to Dodgers

Thearon W. Henderson
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 09: Danny Duffy #41 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum on June 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Danny Duffy deals 2-0 shutout at Oakland
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 17:57:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veteran Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy is being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a Thursday afternoon report.

ESPN MLB writer Jeff Passan said the two clubs are working to finalize a deal to send Duffy to LA.

Duffy, who is on the injured list with a flexor strain, is expected to return to action soon, and could help the Dodgers in certain relief pitching situations.

Passan reported that Duffy is expected to waive his no-trade clause to allow the trade to move forward. The Royals are expected to receive players to be named later in the trade.

The trade comes two days before the trade deadline, when teams in playoff contention look to bolster their rosters. The Dodgers have the National League’s second best record at 62-41, trailing only NL West rival San Francisco by two games.

In more than 10 years with the Royals, Duffy has made more than 200 starts for the team, compiling a 68-68 record. His best season came in 2016 when he pitched nearly 180 innings, going 12-3 in 26 starts for the team.

In the 2021 season, the Royals started to use Duffy in different situations. He is 4-3 in 2021 with a 2.51 ERA.

