Reports: Chiefs, Alex Okafor agree to 1-year deal

Jeff Roberson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Alex Okafor
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 20, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a one-year deal with defensive lineman Alex Okafor, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has been with Kansas City for the past two seasons. In the 2020 regular season, Okafor played in 11 games, recording three sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

A torn pectoral muscle prevented Okafor from playing in Super Bowl LIV and at the start of the 2020-21 season, Okafor suffered hamstring injuries.

Okafor was originally a Cardinals’ fourth-round pick in 2013. He spent four seasons there before playing with the Saints in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

