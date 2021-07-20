Reports: Chiefs, Alex Okafor agree to 1-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a one-year deal with defensive lineman Alex Okafor, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Free agent pass-rusher Alex Okafor is signing back with the #Chiefs, source said. He gets a 1-year deal and will return to KC, his home for the last two seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2021

The 30-year-old has been with Kansas City for the past two seasons. In the 2020 regular season, Okafor played in 11 games, recording three sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

A torn pectoral muscle prevented Okafor from playing in Super Bowl LIV and at the start of the 2020-21 season, Okafor suffered hamstring injuries.

Okafor was originally a Cardinals’ fourth-round pick in 2013. He spent four seasons there before playing with the Saints in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.