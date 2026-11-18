KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have reportedly traded young star third baseman Maikel Garcia to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for three pitchers, reports indicated Wednesday.

ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan first reported the trade Wednesday.

BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are acquiring Gold Glove third baseman Maikel Garcia in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell ESPN. The Royals are receiving three major league pitchers in return, headlined by right-hander Bryce Miller. It's a six-man deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2026

The trade involves six players. Among the players coming to Kansas City is right-handed starter Bryce Miller.

Miller, 28, has started 95 games over the past four seasons with Seattle, compiling a 28-31 record with a 4.04 ERA.

Garcia, 26, had turned into a reliable offensive player for the Royals, highlighted by his 2025 season in whih he played 160 games and posted a WAR of 5.8.

This is a developing story and may be updated.