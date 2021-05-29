Watch
Sports

Actions

Rookie Larnach homers, Twins hang on to beat Royals 6-5

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jim Mone/AP
Minnesota Twins' Mitch Garver, center left, scores on a passed ball off Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Hernandez, right, in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Mitch Garver, Carlos Hernandez
Posted at 5:03 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 18:03:12-04

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Rookie Trevor Larnach homered and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs as the Minnesota Twins hung on to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5.

Nelson Cruz had an RBI double that drove in Josh Donaldson with a notable run — it was the 2 millionth run ever scored in Major League Baseball history.

J.A. Happ won for the first time in five starts. Happ finished five innings to set up the Twins for their seventh victory in nine games.

Adalberto Mondesi hit his first home run of the season in the ninth, a two-run shot off Taylor Rogers to bring the Royals within one.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!