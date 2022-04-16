Watch
Rookie Torkelson's 2-run bomb sends Tigers past Royals 2-1

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Friday, April 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie Spencer Torkelson hit a long two-run homer and had two of Detroit’s three hits, and the Tigers handed the Kansas City Royals their fifth straight loss, 2-1.

Miguel Cabrera doubled with one out in the seventh, leaving him five hits shy of 3,000.

Torkelson followed one out later with a 432-foot bomb to left off Brad Keller, the second of his career.

Tarik Skubal fanned six of the first eight Royals batters and retired the first 11.

Jacob Barnes (1-0) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win and Michael Fulmer pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

