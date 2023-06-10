Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino placed on 10-day injured list due to right shoulder instability

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals First Baseman Vinny Pasquantino has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with right shoulder instability, the team announced Saturday

In a corresponding move, outfielder Edward Olivares has been reinstated from the injured list.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/ee2tc6JWdi — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 10, 2023

Pasquantino left Friday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles with what was originally designated with right shoulder discomfort.

Pasquantino has one of the few bright spots in a horrendous Royals offense that is one for the worst in the league. Pasquantino has hit for slash line .247/.324/.437 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs. While his sophomore season isn't as quite successful as his rookie season was, Pasquantino has still been one of the few players on the Royals roster, alongside catcher Salvador Perez, infielder Nick Pratto and 3rd baseman Matt Duffy to be hitting above league average, according to Baseball-Reference.

Pasquantino injury is a serious blow to a Royals offense is tied with the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies as the worst hitting offense in the league as of June 10th, according to Fangraphs.

Pasquantino injury likely will let Pratto to get more reps and playing time at first base while Pasquantino recovers from the injury.

Olivares was placed on the restricted list Friday to attend to a personal matter. That personal matter was figured out quickly as Olivares only missed Friday's game.

