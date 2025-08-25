Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantio earns AL Player of the Week honors

Ryan Sun/AP
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run that scored Bobby Witt Jr. during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week was a good week for Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.

His six home runs and 12 runs batted in helped the club take three of four games from the Texas Rangers and powered them to a win Sunday over the division-leading Detroit Tigers.

During the stretch, he homered in five straight games.

For his efforts, Pasquantino was selected as the American League Player of the Week.

It’s the third time Pasquantino has earned the award, which gives him the edge among all current Royals players. He previously won the award this season from June 2-8 and from Aug. 8-14 in 2022.

George Brett won 12 Player of the Week awards during his career to lead the club all-time.

The Royals start a three-game series on the road tonight against the Chicago White Sox.

