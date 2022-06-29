Watch Now
Royals 8-3 loss to Rangers spoils Pasquantino's debut

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino comes to the plate for his first at-bat in the majors, during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. He hit into a double play. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 23:45:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs, Jon Gray pitched seven effective innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3.

Corey Seager hit a two-run double as the Rangers handed last-place Kansas City its fourth consecutive defeat.

They've outscored the Royals 18-7 in the first two games of the series.

Semien had three hits and scored three times. His three-run homer off starter Jonathan Heasley made it 4-0 in the third.

Gray matched his longest outing of the season.

He allowed one run and five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Touted prospect Vinnie Pasquantino went 0 for 4 in his major league debut for the Royals.

