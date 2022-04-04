Watch
Sports

Actions

Royals announce 2022 television schedule

Royals Pound Tigers; Now 1.5 Games Out of First
Copyright Getty Images
Jamie Squire
Royals Pound Tigers; Now 1.5 Games Out of First
Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 16:30:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced the team's 2022 season television schedule Monday.

161 of the team's 162 regular-season games will be televised by Bally Sports Kansas City.

The Royals' April 29 game against the New York Yankees is scheduled to be featured on Apple TV+ as part of the Major League Baseball's national television package.

Opening Day for the season is Thursday, April 7, where the Royals will play the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City's full 2022 regular season schedule can be viewed online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!