Royals announce 2022 television schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced the team's 2022 season television schedule Monday.

161 of the team's 162 regular-season games will be televised by Bally Sports Kansas City.

The Royals' April 29 game against the New York Yankees is scheduled to be featured on Apple TV+ as part of the Major League Baseball's national television package.

Opening Day for the season is Thursday, April 7, where the Royals will play the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m.