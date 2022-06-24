Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Royals announce Salvador Perez will have surgery on thumb

Royals Angels Baseball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) sits in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Royals Angels Baseball
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 13:28:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced on Friday afternoon that seven-time All-Star catcher and five-time Gold Glove winner Salvador Perez will have surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb.

Perez will be placed on the 10-day injured list at this time. The team stated that Perez is expected to return this season.

Perez left the lineup in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels after his at bat during the top of the third inning. Perez stayed in for the at bat after a swing on a foul ball during a 3-2 count. He began flexing the thumb multiple times and took three more swings before striking out. The Royals went on to win that game 12-11 in 11 innings.

The 32-year-old catcher was originally placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb on May 17th. He was activated off the list on May 28th.

Perez has played in 57 games this season with 223 at-bats. He has a .211 batting average with 11 home runs and 34 RBI.

The team will likely turn to Cam Gallagher and MJ Melendez at catcher during Perez's absence. Outfielder Edward Olivares will take Perez's roster spot at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock