Royals announce they've picked up Missouri native Kameron Misner from Tampa Bay Rays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Monday they acquired up Missouri native Kameron Misner from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Misner, 27, is from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and was drafted by the Royals out of high school in the 33rd round of the 2016 Draft. He chose to play at the University of Missouri.

He was selected three years later by the Miami Marlins in the first round of the 2019 Draft.

Misner was traded from the Marlins to the Rays after the 2021 season, according to a news release from the Royals.

He played in 71 games with the Rays in 2025 and hit .213.

Misner made 42 starts in center field, 12 in right field and three in left field.

