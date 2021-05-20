Watch
Royals beat Brewers 6-4, sweep two-game series

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson (1) runs home to score on a bunt single by Nicky Lopez during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jarrod Dyson
Posted at 10:45 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 23:45:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jorge Soler hit a slump-busting homer to tie the game, Nicky Lopez bunted home the go-ahead run and Kansas City beat Milwaukee 6-4 on Wednesday night.

The Royals swept the two-game set for their first series win over Milwaukee since June 2015. Their two-run rally in the seventh rendered moot six dazzling innings by Brewers ace Corbin Burnes.

Scott Barlow got the win in relief while Josh Staumont earned his fifth save.

Michael Taylor hit a two-run homer for the Royals and robbed Jackie Bradley Jr. of a home run. Bradley homered earlier in the game to end a 0-for-22 skid for Milwaukee.

