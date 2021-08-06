Watch
Royals beat first place White Sox, 3-2, take series

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
The Kansas City Royals celebrate the team's 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox after a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 11:25 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 00:25:38-04

CHICAGO — Daniel Lynch and four relievers held the Chicago White Sox in check, and Emmanuel Rivera's line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on for a 3-2 victory.

Kansas City won its second consecutive game, while the AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the ninth time in their last 14.

Chicago has scored two runs or fewer in three of its past four games. Jake Brentz worked a hitless ninth inning for his first major league save.

Jose Abreu homered for the White Sox.

