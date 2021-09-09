Watch
Sports

Actions

Royals blow 5-run lead in the 8th by giving up 9 runs

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Dozier, right, collides with center fielder Edward Olivares while going for a fly ball hit by Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Cedric Mullins during the eighth inning of baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Baltimore. The outfielders dropped the ball and two runs scored. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Royals Orioles Baseball
Posted at 10:04 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 23:04:45-04

BALTIMORE — Kelvin Gutierrez hit a game-tying two-run single, two Kansas City outfielders collided on a ball hit by Cedric Mullins, allowing two more runs to score, and Ryan Mountcastle followed with a two-run homer as the Baltimore Orioles scored all their runs in the eighth inning in a 9-8 win over the Royals.

Baltimore has taken two of three from the Royals, who haven't won a series at Camden Yards since April 2014.

Salvador Perez hit his 42nd homer for Kansas City.

Andrew Benintendi finished with three hits and five RBIs for the Royals.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources