Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. wins Heart & Hustle award for 3rd-straight season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been named the Heart & Hustle winner for the third straight season.

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) created the award in 2005, which is voted on by alumni and active Major League players and is presented annually to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.

The MLBPAA formed 30 committees, comprised of alumni with relationships with each team.

One player from each team is chosen based on the passion, desire and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field.

As the season comes to a close, fans, all Alumni and active players vote to select the final winner from the 30 team winners.

Witt Jr. has been Kansas City's nominee in each of his first five Major League seasons.

Since the award was established in 2005, he's the only player to win the award three times.

Prior to Witt Jr, the only two-time winner was Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, who won in 2006-07.

Witt Jr. ranked among the American League leaders in stolen bases (2nd), doubles (T-6th), hits (9th), runs (9th) and batting average (T-9th) and his 7.0 fWAR ranked 2nd in the Majors, trailing only Pete Crow-Armstrong (10.6).

