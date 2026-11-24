KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals signed veteran left-hander Caleb Thielbar to a $3.25 million deal for 2027 on Monday night as they continue rebuilding their bullpen.

He would get a $250,000 bonus for 30 days on the active major league roster.

Thielbar, who will turn 40 before the start of spring training, spent the past two seasons with the Cubs, and he appeared in 58 games with a 4.86 ERA last season. He is 29-20 with a 3.45 ERA over 10 seasons, including the first eight in Minnesota.

The Royals had one of the worst bullpens in the majors last season, ranking 27th with a 4.78 ERA.

General manager J.J. Picollo made overhauling his relief corps a priority in the offseason. That was underscored last week, when the Royals traded former All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia along with pitcher James McArthur and a minor leaguer to the Mariners for right-handed starters Bryce Miller and Logan Evans and left-handed reliever Jose Ferrer.

