Royals break out bats, beat Pirates 9-6, split series

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler (12) scores the second of two runs on a double by Andrew Benintendi off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chris Stratton during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 10:10 PM, Apr 28, 2021
PITTSBURGH — Jorge Soler had two doubles among his three hits and drove in three runs to lead Kansas City over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-6 and improve the Royals' record to a major league-best 15-8.

Soler's doubles sparked three-run rallies in the first and sixth innings, the latter stretching the lead to 9-5. Kansas City won for the sixth time in seven games.

Salvador Perez also had three of Kansas City's 12 hits. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run triple and Andrew Benintendi added a two-run double.

