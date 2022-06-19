Watch
Royals can't complete the sweep, fall to Oakland 4-0

Jeff Chiu/AP
Kansas City Royals pitcher Jose Cuas (74) walks off the mound after handing the ball to manager Mike Matheny, middle, as catcher Salvador Perez watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 19:43:13-04

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jared Koenig pitched into the sixth inning for his first career win and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, helping the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 to end an eight-game home losing streak.

Seth Brown had three hits, including his first home run at the Oakland Coliseum in nearly a year. Sean Murphy also connected to help the A's avoid a three-game sweep.

Oakland, which won for the third time in 18 games overall, still owns the worst record in baseball at 23-45.

The Royals stranded six runners in scoring position and were shut out for the ninth time this season.

