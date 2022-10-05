Royals can't hold on to lead in Cleveland, Guardians win 5-3

CLEVELAND — Cal Quantrill’s record at home has gone from oddity to rarity.

Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at Progressive Field, improving to 14-0 in his career at the ballpark after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Quantrill (15-5) was in danger of his unblemished record at home ending before Miller’s shot off Daniel Lynch (4-13) capped Cleveland’s five-run fifth.

Quantrill’s 14-game winning streak is the longest in the ballpark’s history.

Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. has moved into elite company.

He’s only the second rookie in 35 years to get at least 20 homers and 30 steals. Mike Trout had 30 homers and 49 steals in 2012.