Royals can't pop losing streak, drop fifth-straight game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23.

Whit Merrifield had an RBI single among three hits as the Royals lost their fifth straight on a 10-game trip.

Lyles allowed seven hits, all singles, in his longest outing this year.