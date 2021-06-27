Watch
Royals can't pop losing streak, drop fifth-straight game

Ray Carlin/AP
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez stands during the playing of "God Bless America" during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 19:13:52-04

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23.

Whit Merrifield had an RBI single among three hits as the Royals lost their fifth straight on a 10-game trip.

Lyles allowed seven hits, all singles, in his longest outing this year.

