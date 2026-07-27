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Royals, Crown Center host public meeting at Union Station on rezoning plan for downtown ballpark

The Kansas City Royals and Crown Center are hosting a public meeting at Union Station to discuss the rezoning plan for the nearly $3 billion downtown ballpark district.
Royals, Crown Center hosting public meeting on rezoning plan for downtown ballpark
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KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email.

The Kansas City Royals and Crown Center are hosting a public meeting Monday evening at Union Station to discuss the rezoning plan for the nearly $3 billion downtown ballpark district.

After a multi-year saga that involved both sides of the state line, the Royals made it official in April that downtown baseball was coming to Kansas City, Missouri.

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Conceptual renderings of the Kansas City Royals ballpark plan for Crown Center.

Plans call for a mixed-use district that would host concerts, festivals and other major events year-round.

The Royals hope to break ground on the stadium in 2027.

“Lauren

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