Royals, Crown Center host public meeting at Union Station on rezoning plan for downtown ballpark

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

—

The Kansas City Royals and Crown Center are hosting a public meeting Monday evening at Union Station to discuss the rezoning plan for the nearly $3 billion downtown ballpark district.

After a multi-year saga that involved both sides of the state line, the Royals made it official in April that downtown baseball was coming to Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Royals Conceptual renderings of the Kansas City Royals ballpark plan for Crown Center.

Plans call for a mixed-use district that would host concerts, festivals and other major events year-round.

The Royals hope to break ground on the stadium in 2027.

—