Watch
Sports

Actions

Royals drop another game, tied for worst record in MLB

Emmanuel Clase, Austin Hedges
David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, is congratulated by catcher Austin Hedges after the Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-3 in a baseball game, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Emmanuel Clase, Austin Hedges
Posted at 10:14 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 23:14:33-04

CLEVELAND — Andres Gimenez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning off rookie Collin Snider, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-3 win over the injury-riddled Kansas City Royals.

Gimenez's shot to center field off scored pinch-runner Ernie Clement and rookie Oscar Gonzalez, who singled in the inning to make up for a gaffe earlier when he threw the ball into the stands with two outs.

Jose Ramirez hit his 13th homer and drove in three more runs for the Guardians, raising his major league-leading total to 51 RBIs.

Emmanuel Rivera homered for the Royals, who rallied in the eighth but couldn't stop from falling to 16-31 -- the AL's worst record.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock