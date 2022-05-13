Watch
Royals drop low-scoring affair to Rangers, 3-1

Kansas City Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera takes a moment after a hard slide by Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia on a triple during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Rangers won 3-1. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Taylor Hearn allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings, Brad Miller homered and the Texas Rangers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-1.

The Royals' first hit literally was off Hearn. Michael A. Taylor sent a liner up the middle off the pitcher's leg that continued to the left of second base and into left field with two out in the second inning.

Hearn walked three and struck out five.

Joe Barlow pitched a scoreless ninth, retiring Whit Merrifield on a grounder with two runners on base, for his sixth save in six opportunities.

