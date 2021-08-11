Watch
Royals drop series finale to Yankees, 5-2

Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Royals' Emmanuel Rivera tosses his bat after striking out to end the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 19:00:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luke Voit had a two-run single in New York's three-run first inning and the Yankees beat Kansas City 5-2 on Wednesday for their 12th straight series victory over the Royals.

Chad Green got the victory in relief as New York took two of three from Kansas City. Zach Britton earned his first save of the season.

The game-time temperature was 93 degrees with a heat index of 102, the third straight game with a heat index above 100.

Brady Singer took the loss. He allowed five runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

