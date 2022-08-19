Watch Now
Royals end scoring drought but still fall short of Rays, 7-1

Posted at 10:12 PM, Aug 18, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Luis Patino pitched strongly into the sixth inning, Yandy Diaz drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1.

Tampa Bay started the day tied with Toronto for the second AL wild card.

The Rays have won five of six. Patino was recalled from Triple-A Durham to make his first big league appearance since July 23. He gave up four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Diaz homered on the second pitch from Max Castillo leading off the first, and had a two-run double during a during a five-run seventh off Brad Keller.

