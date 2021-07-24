Watch
Sports

Actions

Royals end Tigers' 7-game winning streak

Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 5-3
items.[0].image.alt
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (17) gestures after hitting a triple, next to Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Hunter Dozier vs Tigers at Kauffman
Posted at 10:56 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 23:56:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan O’Hearn hit a three-run homer and Carlos Santana also connected as the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 5-3, ending the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak.

The Tigers had been 7-0 since the All-Star break. It was their longest winning string since an eight-game run in 2016.

Kansas City has won three in a row for the first time since June 4.

Kris Bubic gave up one earned run and six hits in six innings. He ended his outing by getting Jeimer Candelario to ground into a double play with the bases loaded.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!