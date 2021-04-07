Watch
Sports

Actions

José Ramirez powers Indians past Royals in Cleveland

Starter Jakob Junis goes 5 shutout innings for KC
items.[0].image.alt
Tony Dejak/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Jake Junis
Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 18:05:40-04

CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth inning and sent the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals after Cy Young winner Shane Bieber struck out 12.

Ramírez’s one-out shot off Greg Holland gave the Indians their first home win in 2021 after they were shut out Monday.

Earlier, Ramirez connected for a two-run homer in the sixth. Bieber allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He's struck out at least 8 in 14 straight starts.

Salvador Perez homered for the Royals.

Kansas City starting pitcher Jakob Junis only gave up three hits, Cleveland didn’t even get a runner to second through the first five innings.

Junis was slated to pitch a few innings in what was supposed to be a bullpen game, but exited after 5 with a 1-0 lead and remains winless over his last 13 appearances.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!