José Ramirez powers Indians past Royals in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth inning and sent the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals after Cy Young winner Shane Bieber struck out 12.

Ramírez’s one-out shot off Greg Holland gave the Indians their first home win in 2021 after they were shut out Monday.

Earlier, Ramirez connected for a two-run homer in the sixth. Bieber allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He's struck out at least 8 in 14 straight starts.

Salvador Perez homered for the Royals.

Kansas City starting pitcher Jakob Junis only gave up three hits, Cleveland didn’t even get a runner to second through the first five innings.

Junis was slated to pitch a few innings in what was supposed to be a bullpen game, but exited after 5 with a 1-0 lead and remains winless over his last 13 appearances.